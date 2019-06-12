CWI announces dates for India's tour of the West Indies 2019 ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies will begin their bid to become World Test champions during the India Tour of the West Indies which starts in August and will be sponsored by MyTeam11 and co-powered by Skoda and Kamla Pasand. The WINDIES and India will play two Tests – from August 22 to 26 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and from August 30 to September 3 at Sabina Park in Jamaica – during the five-week Tour, which also includes three Twenty20 and three One-day Internationals. The two Tests open the new ICC World Test Championship, which will be played over the next two years and has been introduced to give greater context and competition in the “Ultimate Test” of the game, combining strategy, skill and endurance.

“The West Indies and India have a long and colourful rivalry, and the MyTeam11 Series will bring more thrilling competition across every format of the game,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive officer Jonny Grave.

“We’ll be seeing some of the World’s best players go head to head in T20Is, ODIs and then in the new World Test Championship. West Indies fans, young and old, will have the opportunity to see some incredible cricket.”

The MyTeam11 Series starts with three T20Is, with the first two matches being contested back-to-back on the weekend of August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium in the city of Lauderhill in the American state of Florida.

Only one of the two T20Is produced a result when the two sides played at this venue three years ago before sell-out crowds, with the second match ending in a no-result, due to a rain and technical delay.

In the first match of the series, India’s K.L. Rahul scored the second-fastest T20I century off only 46 balls, eventually finishing on 110 not out for the highest international score in the venue’s history.

The two teams also the posted the highest international innings totals in the venue’s history for a World record of 489 runs, with the West Indies winning by one run, thanks to an even hundred off 49 balls from left-handed opener Evin Lewis.

“We’re excited to bring two more T20Is to Florida, giving the West Indies diaspora in North America the opportunity to watch the team play ‘live’ and in person,” said CWI commercial, marketing and communications director, Dominic Warne.

“This continues our plans of growing our audience and the game’s appeal in North America to increase participation and investment back into the West Indies. The MyTeam11 Series will provide a chance for a growing audience in the United States, who follow the West Indies, to experience the fast-paced action of the T20 format.”

The last of the three T20Is in the MyTeam11 Series will be played on August 6 at the National Stadium in Guyana, where the series also transitions to the 50 overs-a-side format with the first ODI taking place on August 8, the first time in three decades the two sides will contest an ODI in the South American nation.

The MyDream11 ODI series concludes with matches – on August 11 and 14 – at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Online sale of tickets for the matches will be available from June 24 via the “Buy Tickets” button on the CWI website, www.windiescricket.com. Local box office sales start approximately two weeks in advance of each leg of the Tour.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Sat, Aug 3: 1st MyDream11 Twenty20 International – Central Broward Regional Park, United States (10:30 am start)

Sun, Aug 4: 2nd MyDream11 Twenty20 International – Central Broward Regional Park (10:30 am)

Tue, Aug 6: 3rd MyDream11 International – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana (10:30 am)

Thu, Aug 8: 1st MyDream11 One-day International – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Sun, Aug 11: 2nd MyDream11 One-day International – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (9:30 am)

Wed, Aug 14: 3rd MyDream11 One-day International – Queen’s Park Oval (9:30 am)

Sat, Aug 17 to Mon, Aug 19: Tour Match – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua (9:30 am daily)

Thu, Aug 22 to Mon, Aug 26: 1st MyDream11 Test – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (9:30 am daily)

Fri, Aug 30 to Tue, Sep 3: 2nd MyDream11 Test – Sabina Park, Jamaica (9:30 am daily)

