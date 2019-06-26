Rain provides soggy ending to West Indies Womens tour to England

DERBY, England- Rain reigned supreme in the final match of the Vitality T20 International series between the West Indies Women and England Women, preventing a single ball from being bowled nor the toss being possible.

After the first match of the series had an exact outcome and England winning the second match by 42 runs, the West Indies Women were hoping to finish their UK tour on a winning note and head back to the Caribbean with a little wind in their sail. That was not to be, as the rain started during the early morning and despite there being a short period where it stopped and play looked possible, it was back again, leaving the match officials no choice but to abandon the match.

As expected the ladies were disappointed at not being able to draw the series, but despite the less than expected results, the team will return to the Caribbean with a better focus for purpose and execution.

Karishma Ramharack, playing in only her second series for the West Indies Women said that each player will reflect and work on improving their shortfalls in time for the next series.

The West Indies Women will host Australia for three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in September.

