CWI to issue 50 per cent refunds for first MYTEAM11 ODI in Guyana PROVIDENCE, Guyana – Cricket West Indies is advising fans who purchased tickets for the first MyTeam11 One-day International between West Indies and India yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium that they can claim a 50 per cent refund of the face value of their tickets, following the adverse weather which made only 13 overs of play possible. Fans will be able to claim their refunds from the ticket office at the Guyana Cricket Board in Bourda from 11 am to 5 pm from Tuesday, August 13 until Thursday, August 15. Refunds can only be claimed for tickets purchased from official CWI ticket offices at the Guyana National Stadium, the Guyana Cricket Board office and the two retail outlets – Imran & Sons and The American Closet – on presentation and exchange of the physical ticket/ticket stub for the match.

Fans will then need to complete a short claim form at the ticket office and present a form of identification to receive the 50 per cent refund. The stub or whole ticket must be presented and surrendered in order to receive the refund.

For tickets purchased online through CWI’s authorized ticket provider, Zoonga (via www.zoonga.com/IndiaTour): The 50 per cent refund will be processed back to the credit or debit card used for the purchase of the ticket online. These refunds will also be processed starting from Tuesday, August 13.

Fans also have the option of swapping their ticket(s) or ticket stub towards a 50 per cent discount for any one of the remaining matches in the ODI Series this coming Sunday, August 11, and next Wednesday, August 14, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Fans who are unable to get to the ticket offices in Guyana should contact our ticketing customer service team to get further instructions via email at: www.customerservice@zoonga.com. Such requests must be sent in no later than Thursday, August 15.

Fans will then receive a refund claim form by email which will need to be filled in and accompanied by a scan/image of their ticket(s) and an image of relevant ID to prove that they are the fan who purchased the ticket(s). Any bank or currency charges from bank wire refunds will be borne by the ticket holder.

