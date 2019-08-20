Jason Holder, Deandra Dottin dominate CWI awards

Jason Holder was the biggest winner at the West Indies Players' Association/Cricket West Indies annual awards night held on August 19 in Antigua, scooping up the Player of the Year as well as the Test Player of the Year awards. Shai Hope was named the ODI Player of the Year for a second successive time while seam-bowling allrounder Keemo Paul was recognised as the T20 Player of the Year.

Allrounder Deandra Dottin also won big, securing the women's T20 and ODI Player of the Year awards. Meanwhile, 22-year-old tearaway Oshane Thomas was named the Emerging Player of the Year. Performances between April 2018 and March 2019 were taken into consideration.

In February this year, Holder became the first West Indies player to become the top-ranked Test allrounder since Sir Garry Sobers in 1974 and claimed 778 rating points, the highest by any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh in 2001.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

3 comments