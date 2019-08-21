Miguel Cummins replaces Keemo Paul in West Indies squad for first Test

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies interim selection committee has named Miguel Cummins as a replacement for Keemo Paul for the first Test match of the MyTeam11 Series, which is co-sponsored by Skoda and KEI. The West Indies will face India at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground from August 22-26.

Paul, the livewire allrounder, has a left ankle injury and will miss the match. He will remain in Antigua to continue his rehabilitation. The 21-year-old has been replaced in the 13-member squad by experienced fast bowler Miguel Cummins. Cummins, 28, made his debut three years ago against India in Jamaica. He had a memorable second match in Saint Lucia, when he had match figures of 9-102, including career-best 6-48 in the second innings.

Floyd Reifer the interim head coach said: “With Keemo ruled out for this match, it’s good to have someone with Miguel’s quality back in the squad, as he brings experience to the team. Watching him in the last ‘A’ Team series against India ‘A’ and the training sessions his lengths have improved. He’s a very hard worker and a wicket-taker. I’m sure, if given the opportunity to play, he will make a valuable contribution in our bid to win this series.”

The match marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams, the new two-year Test league to find out the best Test team the world. In this Series, each team can earn 60 points for a win or 20 points for a draw and this is the first of six Test Series which West Indies will play.

