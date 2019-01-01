Jerome Taylor to replace Amad Butt at Tallawahs

The Jamaica Tallawahs have replaced Amad Butt with Jerome Taylor for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Butt is now no longer available due to domestic commitments in Pakistan.

Taylor has played for the Tallawahs in the past, as well as representing the St Lucia Zouks. The right-arm fast bowler has played 46 Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20 internationals for the West Indies, taking 291 wickets in international cricket. He has played in T20 leagues in India, England and Bangladesh and will now be, once again, representing his native Jamaica in the Hero CPL.

The Tallawahs start their CPL campaign against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday 6 September at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. They will play five matches at home at Sabina Park between 12 September and 19 September.

