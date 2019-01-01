HAYLEY MATTHEWS WITHDRAWN FROM WEST INDIES WOMENS SQUAD

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Hayley Matthews has been withdrawn from the West Indies Women’s squad for the upcoming series against Australia. This has arisen from a charge of breaching the CWI Code of Conduct following an incident that took place on Wednesday 4th September 2019 in Antigua. The matter has been referred to the CWI Disciplinary Tribunal.

Hayley was selected as part of the 13-member squad to play against Australia Women and the CWI Interim Selection Panel has named Sheneta Grimmond as a replacement.

CWI will make no further comment at this time.

0 comments