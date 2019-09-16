JAMAICA TALLAWAHS PENALISED FOR SLOW OVER RATE

The Jamaica Tallawahs were charged with a breach of Article 2.5 of the Hero CPL Code of Conduct – Minimum Over Rate Offences – at the end of Match 10 between themselves and the Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday 13th September at the Sabina Park.

The charge of being one (1) over down was laid by the Match Officials Team against the captain of the Tallawahs, Chris Gayle.

This was the Tallawahs’ second Minimum Overs Breach of the tournament, following the same charge being laid at the conclusion of Match 3 against the same opponents in Trinidad. As provided for at Appendix 2, Section 4.2 of the Code of Conduct, the applicable monetary fine was imposed on the captain, and the Jamaica Tallawahs team was penalized with a 0.05 reduction in their Net Run Rate.

