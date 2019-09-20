Fund raising for Hurricane Dorian relief passes US$60,000

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been working with their very supportive sponsors and commercial partners to raise funds to support the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. At the end of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday 18thSeptember the total raised has passed US$40,000.

The sponsors who have supported this effort so far are Angostura Lemon & Lime Bitters, Sunshine Snacks, El Dorado and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise. As the tournament progresses more of Hero CPL’s sponsors will be getting involved in this programme.

In addition, the Republic Bank “6 for 6” initiative has now raised more than US$22,000 for the relief efforts thus far, with US$60 to be given by Republic Bank for each six hit during this year’s Hero CPL.

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of the Hero CPL, said: “We were devasted to see the destruction caused by Dorian in the Bahamas and we want to do all we can to raise funds to generate much needed support for those who have been affected by these terrible events. We would like to extend our thanks to Republic Bank, Angostura Lemon & Lime Bitters, Sunshine Snacks and El Dorado for their support of this cause and we look forward to more of our sponsors working with us to raise funds.”

