Hero CPL to host women's T10 matches The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are partnering to host two T10 matches ahead of the Men’s semi-final and final. The best women’s cricketers from across the Caribbean will be playing in the NLCB Challenge on 10 October at 3pm and the Courts Invitational on 12 October at 12:30pm. CPL is indeed thankful for the continued support of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Prime Minister, Dr The Honourable Keith Rowley, through the Sport and Culture Fund whose invaluable contributions to these games have highlighted his passion and commitment towards the development of women and sports. The Honorable Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe, said: “The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is pleased to partner with the CPL for the upcoming Women’s T-10 Cricket. This partnership is in keeping with the Ministry’s Pink Reign Campaign which promotes women and girls in sport. We will continue to facilitate the growth and development of sport in Trinidad and Tobago, by creating opportunities and providing the necessary support towards the achievement of Total Participation.”

These matches represent a brilliant opportunity for the region’s top women cricketers to showcase their talents in the shorter format of the game and we hope the NLCB Challenge and the Courts invitational are forerunners to a sustainable women’s league in the future. We are delighted that CNC3 will show the games live in the Caribbean with Sportsmax broadcasting live to the rest of the Caribbean. You Tube will carry the games live to the rest of the world.

Johnny Grave, CWI CEO, said: “Improving the opportunities for women and girls to get involved in cricket is one of our top strategic priorities and we are delighted that the CPL and Government of Trinidad and Tobago have come together with us to ensure that Women’s cricket gets chance to be involved in the Hero CPL for the first time. These two exhibition games will be highly competitive and will hopefully inspire more young girls in the Caribbean to get involved in our sport”.

Hero CPL would also like to thank our sponsor partners, the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and Courts who will support both the matches and the teams and also our production partner, Sunset and Vine who will again be offering their world class coverage.

Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said: “Hero CPL is always looking for ways to innovate and give more chances for fans to enjoy world-class cricket. These T10 matches with the best women’s cricketers from across the Caribbean are just the latest example of our tournament pushing to be more inclusive and forward thinking. We are delighted to be providing the chance for these players to be part of our event, and would like to thank MYSA, CWI, NLCB and Courts for helping us to make this happen.

