Cricket West Indies Unveils International Cricket Calendar for 2020 to 2022 ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced a brand new three-year home fixtures cycle, featuring the West Indies teams in all formats with matches in all the main venues across the Caribbean. This new initiative, a key feature of Cricket West Indies’ strategy to enable better planning across the region and ensuring that all international venues host West Indies cricket every year, will see visits by all the major international teams to the Caribbean between January 2020 and August 2022. For the first time in many years, this long-term calendar has been unveiled to give countries and fans a view of key fixtures, dates and venues to help plan for and celebrate cricket in the West Indies. Next year – Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa will visit the West Indies; followed by Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan in 2021. The following year Ireland will make a return and the regional side will also face England, Bangladesh and India on home turf.

The West Indies Women’s team will also have an intense calendar of matches and camps as they prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup which will be played in New Zealand in 2021. In the build-up to the biggest event in women’s cricket, the West Indies Women will focus their energies on the 50-over format. Later this month they host India and they will also host South Africa at home in May 2020. Overall, they are expected to play a minimum of 15 ODIs – home and away – in the lead-up to the marquee event.

CWI CEO, Johnny Grave said: “This is significant step forward for CWI and cricket fans and stakeholders across the region. Not only does this provide a full calendar of international fixtures which allows us to better plan and schedule our cricket, but it allows everyone who supports and loves cricket to know when the next big game or tournament is coming.”

The new fixtures cycle will see the West Indies men play 11 Test matches in the ICC World Test Championship games; 20 ODIs and 36 T20Is at home. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad is set to become the newest international venue for men’s cricket. It is earmarked to stage a T20I when Sri Lanka visit in March, 2021, pending approval by ICC; while the Trelawny Multipurpose facility in Jamaica is the proposed venue for a T20I when Pakistan tour in July 2021. The full schedules for these series will be revealed at a later date.

There will be a return to international cricket for the people of Dominica and St Vincent & the Grenadines. Windsor Park stadium is set to host New Zealand in the third Colonial Medical Insurance ODI and the first T20I next year, pending final renovations to the stadium following Hurricane Maria; while Arnos Vale in St Vincent could host back-to-back T20Is when Australia visit in June, 2021. The last international contest at the venue was when West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in 2014.

All venues and schedules are subject to final approval by ICC, CWI and opposition teams and final agreement with the respective host Governments and venues.

AVAILABLE MATCH SCHEDULE (West Indies Men)

Ireland in West Indies 2020

January 4: 50-over warm-up match – Three Ws Oval, Barbados

January 7: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados

January 9: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval

January 12: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

January 15: 1st T20I – Grenada National Stadium

January 18: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

January 19: 3rd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

West Indies in England 2020 (Wisden Trophy Series)

June 4-8: 1st Test – The Oval

June 12-16: 2nd Test – Edgbaston

June 25-29: 3rd Test - Lords

New Zealand in West Indies 2020

July 8: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

July 10: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

July 13: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Windsor Park, Dominica

July 15: 1st T20I – Windsor Park

July 18: 2nd T20I – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

July 19: 3rd T20I – Guyana National Stadium

South Africa in West Indies 2020

July 15-19: warm-up match – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

July 23-27: 1st Test – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

July 31 to August 4: 2nd Test – Daren Sammy Stadium, Saint Lucia

August 8: 1st T20I – Broward County Stadium, USA

August 9: 2nd T20I – Broward County Stadium, USA

August 12: 3rd T20I – Sabina Park, Jamaica

August 15: 4th T20I – Sabina Park

August 16: 5th T20I – Sabina Park

West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2020

October 25: vs New Zealand – Melbourne Cricket Ground

October 28: vs Australia – Perth Stadium

October 30: vs Qualifier B2 – Perth Stadium

November 3: vs Pakistan – Adelaide Oval

November 7: vs Qualifier A1 – Melbourne Cricket Ground

November 11: Semifinal 1 – Sydney Cricket Ground

November 12: Semifinal 2 – Adelaide Oval

November 15: FINAL – Melbourne Cricket Ground

