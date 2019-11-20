Ronsford Beaton suspended again for an illegal bowling action

Guyana Jaguars pacer Ronsford Beaton has been suspended with immediate effect from West Indies domestic matches for an illegal bowling action, Cricket West Indies has confirmed.

The bowler's action was determined to be illegal in an Opinion Report by an Independent Assessor at Loughborough University.

The assessment revealed that Beaton’s deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under playing regulations.

Beaton will remain suspended until such time as his action is found to be legal, either by an Opinion Report from Loughborough University or by an independent analysis from an accredited testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions.

