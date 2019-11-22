Merchant reported over potential suspect bowling action

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Jamaica Scorpions off-spinner Jamie Merchant has been reported for a suspect bowling action during his side’s game against Canada last Saturday in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup.

Cricket West Indies has confirmed that Merchant’s action was cited by match officials after he bowled his allotted 10 overs for figures of 0-33 during the game at Warner Park, which the Scorpions won by four wickets.

CWI will now arrange for an Opinion Report of the bowling action of the 30-year-old Merchant from an Independent Assessor, but he is permitted to continue bowling until the results of the assessment are known.

Video footage from the game will be sent to Loughborough University in the United Kingdom for an Opinion Report in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions.

Details of the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions are attached.

