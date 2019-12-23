Nicholas Pooran credits 'father figure' Kieron Pollard for inspiring him to return to cricket

First there was an accident and it followed the trauma of not being able to walk for six months as future looked bleak and uncertain for the then 20-year-old Nicholas Pooran.

And then the big man Kieron Pollard stepped into the scene like a guardian angel, motivated him and in three years, he is proving to be a vital cog in West Indies' white-ball set-up under former's captaincy.

"He's been a like a big brother to me, a father figure. He's been there since I returned to cricket. He gave me opportunity. I'm thankful for that," said Pooran, who has started repaying his skipper's faith with scores of 29 not out off 23 balls, 75 off 47 balls and 89 off 64 balls in the recently-concluded ODI series against India.

