Dottin heads list of 21 players selected for pre-World Cup camp
Tue, Dec 24, '19
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Deandra Dottin has been named with twenty other players by Cricket West Indies’ Selection Panel, for a pre-world cup camp from January 6-25 in Antigua to finalise their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Deandra returns to West Indies Women’s duty after shoulder surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period, which ensured her full recovery and availability for the team. Captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the T20 International series against the visiting Indian Women’s team in November, will also be returning, along with bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.
CWI’s Women’s and Girls Head Selector, Ann Browne-John said, “The panel has selected a squad showing a mix of youth and experience in preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The recently concluded Women’s Franchise Tournament in Trinidad also gave the panel an opportunity to view the players in a T20 setting just prior to the World Cup.”