West Indies vs Ireland Series Available To Millions Of Fans ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies cricket fans around the region and all across the world will be able to have full access to the upcoming series against Ireland. Cricket West Indies, through its regional and international broadcast partners have ensured that a global audience of close to 100 million will be able to capture the action on television, radio, mobile and tablet. The home side will take on Ireland in the three-match Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series and the three-match Sandals T20I Series. The TV commentary team will feature a contemporary line-up of former West Indies cricketers including Ian Bishop, Daren Sammy, Darren Ganga and Samuel Badree, supported by former Irish wicket-keeper/batsman Niall O’Brien. Viewers in the Caribbean can tune into Flow Sports, the regional Caribbean cable network for the matches from January 7 to 19. In North America, Willow TV will be airing the matches with full distribution also via Dish TV. In the Indian sub-continent, fans will be able to watch on FanCode, with Sky Sports providing coverage in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe. In the southern hemisphere, fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can tune into SuperSport with Fox Sports and Sky New Zealand showing the full series in Australia and New Zealand respectively. For all other countries, the West Indies YouTube channel will be providing live ball-by-ball coverage.

CWI knows how Caribbean fans love cricket on the radio and is working with Line & Length Network to provide live ball-by ball radio commentary for all six matches. The radio team will feature Barry Wilkinson, Tino Best and Ireland’s John Kenny as part of the commentary panel. This will be live for the first time on the www.windiescricket.com website as well as on Tag FM in Trinidad, GBN in Grenada, The Wave in Saint Lucia and CBC in Barbados with other stations to be confirmed.

CWI Commercial and Marketing Director said: “We hope fans are excited to kick off the new year with the West Indies playing 6 matches in short succession. We’re delighted to be working with our broadcast partners around the world to provide accessible live coverage on TV and radio to millions of West Indies fans. The Ireland team have some great history playing in the Caribbean and it’s going to be exciting for all West Indies and cricket fans to watch and listen to what will be a fascinating and explosive series in a very busy year of ODI and T2OI cricket.”

For highlights, there will be three versions available for fans on the morning after each game on the West Indies website (www.windiescricket.com) and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, providing a bite-size five-minute quick fix, a fuller 10-minute version, plus a full length 45-minute highlights package of each match.

Full Match Schedule

Tuesday, Jan 7: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados

Thursday, Jan 9: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval

Sunday, Jan 12: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

Wednesday, Jan 15: 1st Sandals Resorts T20I – Grenada National Stadium

Saturday, Jan 18: 2nd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

Sunday, Jan 19: 3rd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park

Tickets in Barbados are available at the official ticket booth at Kensington Oval. Fans can buy tickets starting at US$15 (BDS$30) for standard seating and US$25 (BDS$50) for premium seating. Fans can also visit the CWI website, www.windiescricket.com, to make their online ticket purchases through the “Buy Tickets” button.

Tickets for children aged 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Senior citizens – aged 60-plus – on presentation of a form of national photo identification at local box offices are also eligible for free tickets while stocks last for all matches.

