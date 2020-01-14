Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad vs Ireland
Tue, Jan 14, '20
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – The selection panel of Cricket West Indies (CWI) today named Romario Shepherd as the 14th player in the squad for the three-match Twenty20 International Series against Ireland. The matches will be played at Grenada National Stadium on Wednesday, January 15 and at Warner Park, St Kitts on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.
The tall strong-built fast bowling allrounder has earned his first call-up in this format. He has so far played five One-Day Internationals since making his international debut last year against Afghanistan in Lucknow, India.
FULL SQUAD
Kieron Pollard (captain)
Dwayne Bravo
Sheldon Cottrell
Shimron Hetmyer
Brandon King
Evin Lewis
Khary Pierre
Nicholas Pooran
Rovman Powell
Sherfane Rutherford
Romario Shepherd
Lendl Simmons
Hayden Walsh jr.
Kesrick Williams
Match Schedule
Tuesday, Jan 7: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados
West Indies won by 5 wickets
Thursday, Jan 9: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval
West Indies won by 1 wicket
Sunday, Jan 12: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada
West Indies won by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
Wednesday, Jan 15: 1st Sandals Resorts T20I – Grenada National Stadium
Saturday, Jan 18: 2nd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts
Sunday, Jan 19: 3rd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park
