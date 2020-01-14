Main

feeds RSS Atom

Romario Shepherd named in West Indies T20I Squad vs Ireland

Tue, Jan 14, '20

 

Media Watch

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – The selection panel of Cricket West Indies (CWI) today named Romario Shepherd as the 14th player in the squad for the three-match Twenty20 International Series against Ireland. The matches will be played at Grenada National Stadium on Wednesday, January 15 and at Warner Park, St Kitts on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.

The tall strong-built fast bowling allrounder has earned his first call-up in this format. He has so far played five One-Day Internationals since making his international debut last year against Afghanistan in Lucknow, India.

 

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain)

Dwayne Bravo 

Sheldon Cottrell

Shimron Hetmyer

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Khary Pierre

Nicholas Pooran

Rovman Powell

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Lendl Simmons

Hayden Walsh jr.

Kesrick Williams

 

Match Schedule 

Tuesday, Jan 7: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados

West Indies won by 5 wickets

Thursday, Jan 9: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval

West Indies won by 1 wicket

Sunday, Jan 12: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

West Indies won by 5 wickets (DLS Method)

Wednesday, Jan 15: 1st Sandals Resorts T20I – Grenada National Stadium 

Saturday, Jan 18: 2nd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

Sunday, Jan 19: 3rd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park

 

comments 0 comments