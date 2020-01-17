West Indies U19 players are ready for all challenges - Graeme West Pretoria, South Africa -West Indies U19 Head Coach, Graeme West is backing the young team to show the qualities they have developed in the last year, when they bowl off their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign against three-time tournament winners Australia in Zone B at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday 18 January at 10 am local time (4 am Eastern Caribbean Time/3 am Jamaica time). The team is gaining in confidence after wins in the two warm-up games against Canada and Scotland. All 15 players are fit and available for selection as the team begins their preparations for the opening group game against Australia. West gave a detailed account of the team’s work as they prepare to start the ICC U19 World Cup which West Indies famously won in 2016. “The two warm-up games were certainly competitive and provided all squad members with opportunities to demonstrate their skills and show that they had made the necessary adjustments to the conditions and wickets to be effective,” said West to CWI Media.

“The Scotland performance was an improvement on the Canada game when Nyeem Young and Antonio Morris batted superbly to turn the game around.

West continued: “The bowling unit was slightly below par against Canada given how well they have performed since the Tri Series in December], but on Wednesday against Scotland we were far more controlled and disciplined.

“The most pleasing aspect of the Scotland game was the contribution from the top four batters who needed some time out in the middle, Kevlon Anderson’s hundred was well paced as he mixed good strike rotation with some power hitting. Captain Kimani Melius and Leonardo Julien has set the tempo for the innings with run a ball half centuries on a wicked that was well suited to their stroke play and positive intent.

We are well aware of the quality Australia and England possess and both games will provide great opportunities for our players to demonstrate the learning that has taken place over the last year, we know we will have to produce a perfect performance to beat both sides.

West urged the West Indies fans to support the young team as they seek to emulate the title winning class of 2016. “They know the importance of the tournament and the stage they are about to perform on and we would love to have everyone supporting and following us. The boys will be doing everything they can to make their friends, families and all the Windies Cricket fans proud.”

West Indies U19 ICC World Cup Squad - Kimani Melius - Captain, Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Leonardo Julien, Kevlon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Antonio Morris, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales

Team Management - Graeme West (Head Coach), Kenny Benjamin (Assistant Coach), Dwain Gill (Manager), Dinesh Mahabir (Analyst), Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist), Martin Gallyer (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Julian Fountain (Fielding Coach)Pretoria, South Africa -West Indies U19 Head Coach, Graeme West is backing the young team to show the qualities they have developed in the last year, when they bowl off their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign against three-time tournament winners Australia in Zone B at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday 18 January at 10 am local time (4 am Eastern Caribbean Time/3 am Jamaica time).

0 comments