FIXTURE CHANGE: Hurricanes v Pride West Indies Championship Four-day match to start on Friday

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Due to an overnight break-in at the players pavilion at Warner Park, St. Kitts, the scheduled start of the fourth round match of the West Indies Championship on Thursday has been delayed by one day.

The match will now start on Friday at 10am (9am Jamaica Time).

Local hosts Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the St. Kitts Cricket Association have confirmed to Cricket West Indies that local police are investigating the matter and that all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate against such a situation recurring. The delayed start to this fixture is not expected to have any significant impact on the ongoing series of matches across the region.