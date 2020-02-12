WEST INDIES WOMEN SEAL 2-0 PRACTICE SERIES WIN OVER PAKISTAN WOMEN QUEENSLAND, Australia- The West Indies Women defeated Pakistan women by 19 runs in the third unofficial practice match at the Tewantin cricket ground, thereby winning the three-match series two nil. The second match of the series was called off due to rain. The West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Hayley Matthews and LeeAnn Kirby got the Caribbean ladies’ innings off to a flyer. Matthews was the aggressor of the pair, carting the Pakistani bowlers to various parts of the ground. She struck five boundaries on her way to a quick 27 runs. Not to be outdone, Kirby also got in on the action, as she took a liking to the fast pace of the opening Pakistan bowlers. She struck a lofty six and three fours for her 32 runs but going for a big heave was bowled by Iqbal. Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle once again combined for a quick partnership of 38 runs, with Dottin scoring 18 of them. Despite the threatening rain the West Indies Women crossed 100 on the scoreboard as they batted out the overs.

The West Indies Women finished their innings on 122/7 from 20 overs. LeeAnn Kirby top-scored with 32 runs, while Hayley Matthew finished with 27 runs. Aliyah Riaz was the best Pakistan bowler, finishing with figures of 4-23-3.

Pakistan never looked settled in the run-chase as the West Indies bowlers had them on edge at all times. With near perfect line and lengths, Shakera Selman and Chinelle Henry had the Pakistanis on the back foot from the first ball. With 18 runs on the board, Anisa Mohammed’s spin proved to be the trick as she bagged the first wicket of Javeria Khan, caught for 12.

Hayley Matthews then trapped Muneeba Ali LBW for 7 and the wickets started tumbling. Only the captain, Bisma Maroof was able to provide some stubborn resistance for Pakistan, as she finished on a valiant 51 not out. Pakistan all out for 103 in 19.3 overs.

Once again, Anisa Mohammed was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-12-3, followed by Shakera Selman with 3-11-2.

The West Indies Women now move to their pre-World Cup base in Brisbane where they will play Australia on February 15 and India on February 18 in the official ICC warmup matches before their first group game on February 22 against Thailand at the WACA in Perth.

SUMMARISED SCORECARD

West Indies Women won by 19 runs

WI Women 122/7 (20 overs)

LeeAnn Kirby 32

Hayley Matthews 27

Aliyah Riaz 3/23

Pakistan Women 103 all out (19.3 overs)

Bisma Maroof 51*

Iram Javed 15

Anisa Mohammed 3/12

Shakera Selman 2/11

