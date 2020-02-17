West Indies want to 'spoil the party' for Australia - Anisa Mohammed

West Indies won the Women's T20 World Cup title in 2016, beating Australia in the final, but ended on the wrong side of the result in 2018 as Australia beat them in the semi-final, that too on home soil. Anisa Mohammed hasn't forgotten that, and wants to "spoil the party" and "return the favour" when the next chapter begins in Australia in less than a week.

"We've come to win this World Cup and take it back from Australia," Mohammed, whose 118 wickets make her the most successful bowler - man or woman - in T20Is, told ICC. "It would be nice to spoil the party. They spoiled ours, so it would be nice to return the favour.

"Australia have been doing really well. They recently played in the tri-series[against England and India] and came out on top, but we've been working hard ourselves.

