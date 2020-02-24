Pakistan make Darren Sammy an honorary citizen

Pakistan will confer honorary citizenship on former West Indies captain Darren Sammy for his "invaluable contribution" towards the return of top-flight cricket to the country, its cricket board said.

Pakistan successfully hosted two tests against Sri Lanka in December - their first at home since a militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six security personnel and two civilians and wounded six players.

While the international cricket community stayed away from traveling to Pakistan following the attack, Sammy has been a regular member of the Peshawar Zalmi side in the Pakistan Super League since its start in 2016.

