New Zealand/West Indies Tour Most Unlikely, Says NZC Chief Executive

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, CMC – New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White says the Black Caps tour of West Indies in July is now “most unlikely” especially with the country currently into day eight of a four-week lockdown, and the deadly coronavirus pandemic continuing to engulf the globe.

Speaking to media on Friday, White said series against Netherlands, Scotland and Ireland were also in doubt because of the COVID-19 virus which has already infected over a million people worldwide and caused in excess of 58 000 deaths.

“Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good,” the official explained.

“Cricket in New Zealand has been fortunate in that we were very much at the end of our home summer programme when this crisis struck.

