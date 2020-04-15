Curtly Ambrose commends Cricket West Indies in bringing back past players

Antiguan fast bowling legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose, has applauded Cricket West Indies for the efforts made in bringing a number of former players back into the fold following what he has called the previous board’s acrimonious relationship with a number of senior cricketers in the past.

The former West Indies and Leeward Islands player, pointed to a move by the Ricky Skerritt led administration to heal old wounds with senior players like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo after taking office in 2019, as "a good thing."

Cricket West Indies before Ricky Skerritt’s tenure has had major issues with players and the board and a lot of players just didn’t want to represent the West Indies because of issues.

