West Indies move up one place in T20 rankings

LONDON, England (CMC) – Reigning Twenty20 (T20) world champions West Indies have moved up to ninth in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings, gaining one place after languishing in 10th for several months.

Though there has been a cessation of all cricket globally due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ICC revised the rankings to eliminate results from the 2016-17 period.

As a result, West Indies gained three points from the ICC update to move to 229 points, while Afghanistan dropped five points to slip to 228 points and down to 10th in the rankings.

After a run of poor results, West Indies found their best form last March, crushing Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match series in Pallekele.

However, the series win was only the Caribbean side's second in 10 outings, a run of form which had led to their steady slide down the rankings.

