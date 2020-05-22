Hero CPL to launch "Life Stories" films The Hero Caribbean Premier League has worked with Trombone Productions and Sunset+Vine to create films that tell the stories of three of the most exciting Caribbean cricketers. The films focus on Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul and Rovman Powell. In each film, these talented young men travel back to their home towns and meet the people who helped them become the cricketers they are today. We also hear from some of the superstar cricketers who they have played with in their career, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Shoaib Malik giving us their thoughts on these players. Oshane Thomas visits the site of his brother’s murder, talks about how this impacted on his life and how he overcame this to become an international cricketer.

Keemo Paul grew up in a tiny fishing village on the Essequibo River. His house had no running water and no electricity. It is more than 30 miles from the nearest road. This is where he first learned to play cricket, and we go back to visit the community that made him the man he is today, and somewhere he still calls home.

Rovman Powell takes us to meet his mother who raised him and his sister on her own, sometimes working three jobs to give him the start he needed to excel at cricket.

Speaking about this films CPL’s Head of Production, Paul Pritchett-Brown, said: "When documenting sports people it is their on-field talent that is usually the focus, but behind every successful athlete is a story of where they came from, the people who made their careers possible and the defining moments in their lives that give them the drive and focus to become the best in the world at what they do. It was a privilege to be able to go to where these impressive young men came from and to tell their stories."

You can watch the first of these films featuring Oshane Thomas via this link. All three films will be available on the Caribbean Premier League YouTube and Facebook pages. They will be premiered on the following dates:

Keemo Paul – 22 May 2020

Rovman Powell – 5 June 2020

