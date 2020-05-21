West Indies pay cricketers' salaries

Amidst all the negativity in terms of finances surrounding West Indies cricket recently, there was some good news coming to hand on Tuesday as the board is processing payments for International matches that were due to players.

This was confirmed by chief executive officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Johnny Grave who said: "It has been difficult and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation has not made it any better but we are taking steps in the right direction when it comes to the finances. We are at the moment processing payments for our women and men international players.

"The women cricketers will be getting their payments over the next couple days for the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, while the men will be getting their fees for the Ireland and Sri Lankan tour. This will mean that we are up to date with payments for our international cricketers.

"If the tour of England comes through, we want to ensure that we send our players there all being paid up and this is what we have done."

Read more at the T&T Guardian

0 comments