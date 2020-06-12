Expect salary cuts as CPL confirms 2020 season

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) operations manager Michael Hall has confirmed the plans of holding the tournament entirely in Trinidad and Tobago saying that it is the ‘most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus’.

“Should the tournament take place it will take place entirely in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the most successful country in the Caribbean in controlling the spread of the virus - recording just one new case since April 30 and just 117 total cases overall,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Hall as saying in an update sent to various stakeholders.

“One of the consequences the COVID-19 pandemic will have is that the CPL will be played behind closed doors in 2020. We were therefore faced with the very difficult decision of whether to play the tournament at all,” he added.

Moreover, the top-paid players are expected to accept a salary cut of up to 30 percent, compared to 2019 levels.

