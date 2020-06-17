ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has shortlisted four candidates for the final stage of the recruitment process for the role of full-time Head Coach for the West Indies Women’s team. The candidates, all of West Indian heritage, progressed from the initial interview stage, which concluded last week.

The candidates participated in individual interviews with a CWI interview panel. Critical areas discussed were applications of cricket coaching experience, technical knowledge, performance planning process, performance measurement, performance-driven culture and also CWI’s core values of passion, accountability, respect, integrity and team excellence.

The first round of interviews were conducted by: CWI Vice-President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, who is Chairman of CWI’s Human Resource Committee and led the panel, which also included CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams; CWI Human Resources Manager, Oneka Martin-Bird; and Gordon Lord, UK-based Coaching Educator.

The successful candidate will be named once the final interviews have been conducted.