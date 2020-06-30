Joe Root set to miss opening Test against WI, Stokes to lead England

England skipper Joe Root is set to miss the opening Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team for the first time in Root’s absence.

The first game of the three-Test series begins at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8 and Root’s wife is due around the same time.

Root has thrown his weight behind the all-rounder for being the interim captain, describing him as a “natural leader”.

“He’s very well equipped to do a fantastic job for us,” Root told the BBC.

7 comments