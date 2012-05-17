Shannon Gabriel added to West Indies Test Squad

MANCHESTER, England – Shannon Gabriel has been added to the West Indies Test squad for the ongoing Sandals Tour of England 2020. The experienced fast bowler was among the reserves and has now been drafted into the 15-member Test squad after proving his fitness following ankle surgery and impressive performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Roger Harper, Cricket West Indies Lead Selector said: “I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit.”

Gabriel, the powerfully-built, six-footer has made a full recovery from the ankle surgery. On tour he has bowled in three innings and grabbed eight wickets for 122 runs. The 32-year-old is one of the most experienced members of the squad. He made his Test debut at Lord’s on May 17, 2012 and has so far played 45 matches. He has 133 wickets, placing him at Number 15 in the West indies all-time list of Test match wicket-takers.

His year-by-year international and regional cricket history and statistics can be found here https://www.windiescricket.com/players/shannon-gabriel-3234/

His career-best performance came two years ago at the at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia when he took 8-62 against Sri Lanka to end with match figures of 13-121. He enters the upcoming series in the Top 20 of the International Cricket Council’s Test bowling rankings.

West Indies will travel from Manchester to Southampton on Friday 3rd July, as they continue preparations in a bid to retain the Wisden Trophy in the #RaiseTheBat Test Series. The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl, starting Wednesday 8th July. First ball daily is 11am (6am Eastern Caribbean Time/5am Jamaica Time).

Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

