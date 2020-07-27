Main

FIXTURES FOR THE 2020 HERO CPL ANNOUNCED

Mon, Jul 27, '20

 

The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2020 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent, from across the Caribbean and from around the world, are set to be part of the Twenty20 tournament which will run from 18 August to 10 September. 

The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches. 

The first match will see last year’s runners-up, Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while the second game will be last year’s champions, Barbados Tridents taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Fans will have to wait until game 22 for a repeat of last year’s final with the Tridents taking on the Amazon Warriors. 

The tournament will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and the wider population from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 

Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s CEO, is excited about the upcoming season. “This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return.”

Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for helping us to put on this tournament in such difficult circumstances. We are delighted that we are able to deliver a tournament that is ensuring the safety of the public and the players and that will be of such a high standard.” 

 

Hero CPL 2020 Fixtures

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 18 August, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 18 August, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 19 August, 10am 

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

Wed 19 August, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 

Thurs 20 Aug, 10am

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sat 22 Aug, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs 

Sun 23 Aug, 10am 

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents 

Sun 24 Aug, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30pm 

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10am

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30pm 

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs 

Thurs 27 August, 10am

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10am 

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10am

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors 

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 1 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents 

Wed 2 September, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) 

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final 

 

