FIXTURES FOR THE 2020 HERO CPL ANNOUNCED The Hero Caribbean Premier League fixtures for the 2020 season have been announced as the best cricketing talent, from across the Caribbean and from around the world, are set to be part of the Twenty20 tournament which will run from 18 August to 10 September. The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches. The first match will see last year’s runners-up, Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while the second game will be last year’s champions, Barbados Tridents taking on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Fans will have to wait until game 22 for a repeat of last year’s final with the Tridents taking on the Amazon Warriors.

The tournament will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and the wider population from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Damien O’Donohoe, the Hero CPL’s CEO, is excited about the upcoming season. “This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return.”

Speaking about the announcement of the tournament fixtures Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell, said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for helping us to put on this tournament in such difficult circumstances. We are delighted that we are able to deliver a tournament that is ensuring the safety of the public and the players and that will be of such a high standard.”

Hero CPL 2020 Fixtures

Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tues 18 August, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors Tues 18 August, 5:30pm Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Wed 19 August, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks Wed 19 August, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thurs 20 Aug, 10am St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs Sat 22 Aug, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs Sun 23 Aug, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents Sun 24 Aug, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks Queen’s Park Oval Tues 25 August, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents Tues 25 August, 5:30pm Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors Wed 26 August 10am St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders Wed 26 August, 5:30pm Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs Thurs 27 August, 10am St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders Sat 29 August, 10am Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders Sat 29 August, 5:30pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs Sun 30 August, 10am Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks Sun 30 August, 5:30pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tues 1 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders Tues 1 September, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents Wed 2 September, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Wed 2 September, 5:30pm St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors Thurs 3 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors Sat 5 September, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks Sat 5 September, 5:30pm Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents Sun 6 September, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders Sun 6 September, 5:30pm St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs Tues 8 September, TBC Semi final 1 (1st v 4th) Tues 8 September, TBC Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) Thurs 10 September, TBC Final

