South Africa's tour of West Indies postponed indefinitely

South Africa men's tours of the West Indies and Sri Lanka have been postponed indefinitely, CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith has confirmed. The tour of the Caribbean was originally slated for July-August comprising two Tests and five T20Is, and one of Sri Lanka had three ODIs and as many T20Is scheduled for June, but both were postponed earlier because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"West Indies has been postponed indefinitely. We are struggling to find a time with the IPL being fitted in," Smith said. "It looks like our players are going to be needed from the beginning of September, government-permitting, and travel permitting. Sri Lanka also [postponed]. I expect that once things get up and running, our team, on the men's side, I would say from November onwards, if all goes well, it will be a really busy period for South African cricket, probably playing in times that we haven't played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours."

