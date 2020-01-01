Main

Squads for Hero CPL 2020 confirmed

Fri, Aug 7, '20

 

Caribbean Premier League

The squads for the Hero Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad & Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for the first 14 days they are in the country.

There were three players and one coach who have not been able to travel as a result of the stringent protocols to ensure the safety of the CPL cohort and the population of Trinidad & Tobago. Every person was tested 72 hours before they traveled in order to ensure that all members of the party were travelling virus free. 

One player based in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19 and he had been training with two others so all three were withdrawn. One coach based in Australia also tested positive before he departed so he was not able to travel either. 

Michael Hall, CPL Tournament Operations Director, said: “These withdrawals are a sign of the testing protocols that CPL put in place working as they should, and while it is disappointing for the players and coaches involved it is vital that CPL does nothing to compromise the safety of all those involved in the tournament and the public of Trinidad. 

“There have been other changes to the squads and support staff as a result of other logistical challenges with the difficulty of travelling at the current time.” 

The final squads are as follows: 

TALLAWAHS

ZOUKS 

KNIGHT RIDERS

ANDRE RUSSELL

ROSTON CHASE 

DWAYNE BRAVO 

SANDEEP LAMICHHANE 

MOHAMMAD NABI 

KIERON POLLARD 

CARLOS BRATHWAITE 

DAREN SAMMY 

SUNIL NARINE 

ROVMAN POWELL 

NAJIBULLAH ZADRAN 

COLIN MUNRO 

MUJEEB UR RAHMAN 

ANDRE FLETCHER 

FAWAD AHMED 

GLENN PHILLIPS 

KESRICK WILLIAMS 

DARREN BRAVO 

CHADWICK WALTON 

SCOTT KUGGELEIJN 

LENDL SIMMONS 

OSHANE THOMAS 

CHEMAR HOLDER 

KHARY PIERRE 

ASIF ALI 

OBED McCOY 

TIM SEIFERT 

FIDEL EDWARDS 

RAHKEEM CORNWALL 

SIKANDAR RAZA 

PRESTON MCSWEEN 

MARK DEYAL 

ANDERSON PHILLIP 

JERMAINE BLACKWOOD 

ZAHIR KHAN 

PRAVIN TAMBE 

NICHOLAS KIRTON 

KIMANI MELIUS 

JAYDEN SEALES 

RAMAAL LEWIS 

LENIKO BOUCHER 

AMIR JANGOO 

NKRUMAH BONNAR 

KAVEM HODGE 

TION WEBSTER 

VEERASAMMY PERMAUL 

JAVELLE GLEN 

AKEAL HOSEIN 

RYAN PERSAUD 

SAAD BIN ZAFAR 

MUHAMMAD ALI KHAN 

 

PATRIOTS 

TRIDENTS 

WARRIORS

CHRIS LYNN 

RASHID KHAN 

IMRAN TAHIR 

BEN DUNK 

JASON HOLDER 

NICHOLAS POORAN 

EVIN LEWIS

COREY ANDERSON 

BRANDON KING  

NICK KELLY 

SHAMARH BROOKS 

ROSS TAYLOR 

SOHAIL TANVIR 

MITCHELL SANTNER 

SHIMRON HETMYER  

ISH SODHI 

JOHNSON CHARLES 

CHRIS GREEN  

SHELDON COTTERELL 

SHAI HOPE 

KEEMO PAUL  

DENESH RAMDIN 

HAYDEN WALSH, JNR, 

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD  

RAYAD EMRIT 

ASHLEY NURSE 

ROMARIO SHEPHERD 

IMRAN KHAN 

JONATHAN CARTER 

NAVEEN UL HAQ

ALZARRI JOSEPH 

RAYMON REIFER 

CHANDRAPUL HEMRAJ  

JOSHUA DE SILVA 

KYLE MAYERS  

KEVIN SINCLAIR 

DOMINIC DRAKES 

JOSHUA BISHOP 

ASHMEADE NEDD

COLIN ARCHIBALD 

NYEEM YOUNG 

ODEAN SMITH 

JON RUSS JAGGESAR 

JUSTIN GREAVES 

ANTHONY BRAMBLE 

JAHMAR HAMILTON 

KEON HARDING

JASDEEP SINGH 
 

SHAYAN JAHANGIR 

KISSOONDATH MAGRAM

 

The tournament gets underway on 18 August and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad. The first match will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on 10 September.

