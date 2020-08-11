Trinidad & Tobago residents test negative for COVID-19

The players and staff who are resident in Trinidad & Tobago who are coming into the CPL cohort have all tested negative for COVID-19 and will join the tournament bubble at the official hotel over the coming days.

The St Lucia Zouks squad and the members of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad who traveled into Trinidad have tested negative for COVID-19 and they will begin training today, with other teams doing so in the coming days. Results from further testing of all other members of the traveling cohort are expected today after a second round of testing on Monday.

Michael Hall, Tournament Operations Director, said: “We have been extremely careful in how we have gone about introducing those who are resident in Trinidad & Tobago into the tournament bubble and these tests coming back negative is very good news for the tournament. We will continue to be vigilant to ensure the health and well-being of everyone, both inside the tournament bubble and the wider public.”

The tournament gets underway on 18 August and will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad. The first match will see last year’s runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on the Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on 10 September.

