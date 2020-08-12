New Zealand to host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh during home season

New Zealand are set for a full programme of international cricket during their summer with men's tours by West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh while a visit by the Australia Women's team is also in the early stages of planning for the gap created by the postponed ODI World Cup in February.

NZC are currently working with the government on the biosecurity measures that will need to be in place for the touring teams with visitors to the country currently required to isolate for 14 days on arrival.

David White, the NZC CEO, said they are looking at a model similar to that used by the ECB during their ongoing season, which was the first international cricket to resume amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are making tremendous progress. I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh... so 37 days of international cricket," White told reporters in Auckland.

