CPL partners with WSC Sports for 2020 The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has teamed up with WSC Sports, the leader in AI-sports video technology, to grow its reach and engage with more cricket fans around the world. The collaboration with WSC will coincide with the first live Twenty20 tournament since the global sports hiatus. CPL will utilize WSC Sports’ platform to significantly scale up real-time video highlights for this year’s tournament which will run from August 18 to September 10. The partnership will provide local audiences with customized player highlights for overseas stars such as Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir and Chris Lynn. CPL will also live stream every match to selected markets on their social media platforms with easylive.io broadcast technology.

The agreement adds to the list of global sports properties working with WSC Sports’ AI automation technology. This includes the BBL and WBBL in Australia and other top global sports leagues such as the NBA, Bundesliga, PGA Tour, MLS and FIBA.

Chris Watson, CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “At the CPL we are always trying to innovate to give our fans the best possible experience. This year more than any other it is vital that fans in the Caribbean and around the world are able to engage with the tournament through our social media channels. WSC means in 2020 following the CPL will be easier than ever.”

“It is exciting for fans to see live T20 Cricket return to our screens,” said WSC Sports Head of Asia Pacific, Guy Port. “WSC is proud to partner our video automation solution with the CPL to help provide more stories to more fans every day of the tournament.”

0 comments