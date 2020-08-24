Bulk no burden for West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall

At 6'6” and 140kg, Rahkeem Cornwall would struggle to fit into anyone's perception of what a modern-day cricketer should look like. But the West Indies off-spinner says he knows exactly how to get the best out of his big frame on the pitch.

While his talent was recognized early on, the 27-year-old only made his Test debut against India in August last year.

Three months later, he claimed his first 10-wicket match haul against Afghanistan and also played in the third and final Test against England last month.

“Everybody's not going to be small,” the towering spinner told Reuters from Trinidad. “I just stick to my strength and do what I know I can do and perform.”

With his height, Antigua-born Cornwall generates more bounce than most off-spinners and combines it with his accuracy to trouble batsmen.

“I think my height has played a big part... I also have to put the ball in the right areas to get the ball to spin,” said Cornwall, who is considered the heaviest player to have played Test cricket.

