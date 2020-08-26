Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket

PORT OF SPAIN: One day after James Anderson became the first fast bowler to claim 600 Test wickets, Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday grabbed a slightly lower-profile record by being the first player to take 500 Twenty20 wickets.

The 36-year-old West Indies all-rounder reached the landmark in the Caribbean Premier League in his native Trinidad.

Playing for Trinbago Knights Riders, Bravo had Rahkeem Cornwall of St Lucia Zouks caught by New Zealand's Colin Munro in the fourth over of the game.

He then claimed his 501st for good measure by bowling Roston Chase before rain stopped play.

"It's a great journey, I want to say thanks to all my team-mates. Thanks to all the teams that I play for around the world," Bravo told Star Sports.

"To be able to achieve that right here at home - this is where I started playing cricket you know? At age 8. It's where it all started for me and I can't be happier to get that 500 here at the Queen's Park Oval."

Read more at New Indian Express

1 comments