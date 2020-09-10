'Racism is real', Sammy urges cricket to do better

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has urged cricket's governing bodies to treat racism more seriously and pay it the same attention they give to upholding the integrity of the game.

Athletes across the world have spoken out about racism in sport as part of the Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Sammy, who led West Indies to two Twenty20 World Cup titles, has been at the forefront of the movement in cricket and wants those who run the game to do more.

"We've made the recommendations. You know racism is real. It is not something that we can hide," Sammy told Reuters from Trinidad, where he is playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"So I urge them (to give racism) the same emphasis they put on protecting the integrity of the game. Why not protect the integrity of human beings?

"If you're able to raise awareness in the game, where every person, every human being is treated equally, regardless of the colour of their skin, I think that is the way the world should be."

