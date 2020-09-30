Ambrose would love a chance to get Tendulkar's Test wicket

If he had a chance to do it all over again, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose would relish another match-up with iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The fiery fast bowler claimed some 405 Test wickets with some 22,103 balls but none of them ever dislodged the wickets of India great Tendulkar. In general, Ambrose statistics suggest that on a whole he may have underperformed against India. In nine Test matches, with two contests in the Caribbean - 1989 and 1997 - Ambrose took only 15 wickets at an average of 38.33 with only one five-wicket haul.

“I’ve played a few Tests against him but have never gotten him out although I’ve gotten him out in One Day cricket, so if I could relive that, I would have loved to have gotten him out.”

