Richards has advocated for selectors to consider Pooran for longest format

Legendary West Indies ball blaster Viv Richards has advocated for selectors of the regional team to consider T20 batsman Nicholas Pooran for the longest format of the sport.

“We could look at that and I think he could be a serious option down in the middle order, with the gloves on as well. These are some of the things they may have to look at because I think he has got a serious head on him in terms of the way he thinks. He looks pretty serious and the way he would have adapted so far at the highest level, I just think that could be another option,” Richards told the Good Morning Jojo radio program.

Read more at SportsMax

2 comments