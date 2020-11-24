CWI Selector Approves Of New Womens T20 Dates

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC): Chief West Indies Women’s selector Ann Browne-John said she welcomed the decision to push back the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup (WWT20) to 2023.

Cricket’s world governing body, the ICC, said this past week that the tournament will be contested from February 9 to 26, 2023.

“I saw the decision and I could understand the rationale for it because of COVID-19, everything has been pushed back. I think it is a good decision,” Browne-John told the Trinidad Newsday newspaper.

“I understand it and I think it will be something that the players will gladly accept.”

The move follows the decision in August to postpone the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to 2022, meaning there would be three major events in 2022.

There will be a Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July that year, and the WWT20 was originally scheduled to be held in November 2022.

