Roach and Dowrich miss 2nd Test with DaSilva added to the West Indies squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel has advised that fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich are unavailable for the second and final Test Match against New Zealand. Both players will return home — Roach due to the death of his father and Dowrich for personal reasons.

Hetmyer is still under concussion protocols following the blow to his head sustained in the second T20 International, while all-rounder Keemo Paul is still being treated for a groin injury. They are both being closely monitored by the team's medical staff and decisions on their availability will be made at a later date. Wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua DaSilva as a replacement for Dowrich, while middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and left-arm fast bowler Preston McSween will remain with the squad as cover.

The second Test will be played at the historic Basin Reserve in Wellington, starting on Friday (Thursday 6pm Eastern Caribbean Time/5pm Jamaica Time). West Indies trail 0-1 after New Zealand won the first match by an innings and 134 runs.

WI SQUAD FOR 2nd TEST

Jason Holder (captain)

Roston Chase (vice-captain)

Jermaine Blackwood

Kraigg Brathwaite

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua DaSilva

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Chemar Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Keemo Paul

Standby: Nkrumah Bonner, Preston McSween

