Former West Indies cricketer Ezra Moseley killed in road accident

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — Former West Indies fast bowler Ezra Moseley died after being hit by a car on Saturday morning, Barbados newspaper The Nation reported.

The 63-year-old, who played two Tests and one one-day internationals, was hit by a car at a road junction on the ABC Highway while out riding his bicycle.

Moseley made his first-class debut in England for Glamorgan, before he played for Barbados.

His international chances were limited by the extraordinary depth of fast bowlers in West Indian cricket and he found himself behind the players such as Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Colin Croft.

He signed up for the controversial 1982 West Indies rebel tour to South Africa, earning a life ban from West Indies cricket.

