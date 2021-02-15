CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 7 ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Chris Barnwell’s maiden List A hundred led Guyana Jaguars to a huge win over Jamaican Scorpions on Sunday night at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. It was their third consecutive victory and took them to the top of the table with 12 points. With Jaguars in trouble on 21-3 in the ninth over, Barnwell scored 107 off just 90 balls to rescue the innings. The career-best knock surpassed his previous highest of 99 not out. Wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble followed up by smashing 69 from 49 balls, also the highest score of his List A career. Then lower-order batsman, Ramaal Lewis, hit a whirlwind 35 off 22 balls, to help lift the Jaguars to an imposing 299-9 off their 50 overs. Barnwell struck four boundaries and six sixes, first adding 91 for the fourth wicket with Akshaya Persaud (25) before putting on a further 88 for the fifth with the attacking Bramble. Full scoreboard here: http://bit.ly/s50livescorecardmatch7

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie then spoiled the Scorpions run chase, as he picked 4-55 to move his tally to nine wickets from three matches. Seamers Niall Smith (2-15) and Romario Shepherd (2-26) supported with crucial wickets as Scorpions declined from 116-3 in the 28th over, to 190 all out in the 45th over.

Andre McCarthy top-scored with 48 from 55 balls, captain Rovman Powell chipped in with 32 from 44 while Aldaine Thomas scored 29 but the Jamaicans failed to build any meaningful partnerships and lost their second match of the tournament.

Shimron Hetmyer, led Jaguars in the absence of injured captain Leon Johnson and noted the side’s winning streak was important. “It’s really nice to be on the winning side, to be honest, and it’s always good to win back-to-back games. That’s what we always talk about and it’s a good feeling for us,” he said after the match.

Upcoming matches:

Monday: Barbados Pride vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. First ball is 9am (8am Jamaica Time)

Tuesday: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground. First ball is 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica Time)

