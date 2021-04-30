Government sees economic boost from CPL

The St Kitts and Nevis’ government believes the hosting of the Caribbean Premier League will help stimulate a tourism sector that has been dealt a severe blow by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Jonel Powell said he expected the popular Twenty20 tournament, scheduled to bowl off August 28, to have a positive impact especially on hotels and restaurants with a boost also anticipated for the services sector.

This, Powell said, would translate into increased employment at a difficult time when there was little economic activity due to pandemic.

“We have identified the fact we have been blessed and able to manage the COVID-19 situation very well here, and bearing in mind the substantial economic benefits that would flow from being able to host the entire CPL here in St Kitts and Nevis, particularly at a time when things are very slow because of the pandemic, we thought it to be a very prudent move to try and get the games here and we’ve been successful,” Powell said.

