South Africa to tour West Indies in June this Year

South Africa will tour the West Indies next month at the start of an intensive build-up to the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for India in October, the national federation announced on Thursday. Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said South Africa would play two Test matches and five Twenty20 internationals in the Caribbean during a tour which will start in early June at venues that had still to be finalized. The South African white-ball players will then travel directly to Ireland for a previously-announced tour in July.

After a short break, further white-ball tours are planned to Sri Lanka and India, leading into the World Cup.

Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was paused in mid-tournament on Tuesday after outbreaks of Covid-19 in three of the franchise camps.

