The tournament window for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been confirmed. The 2021 event will get underway on 28 August and will run until 19 September.

This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of Hero CPL in Trinidad & Tobago in 2020.



In 2020 the tournament had a combined viewership of 523 million, an increase of 67% on 2019, with record value delivered to sponsors and commercial partners.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s COO, said: “It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed and I would like to thank St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year’s event. We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the Hero CPL in 2021.”

