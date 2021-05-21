St Kitts & Nevis Patriots announce 2021 retentions The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have announced their retentions for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis from 28 August to 19 September. The Patriots have brought in two players from other franchises. They have signed Dwayne Bravo from Trinbago Knight Riders in a trade deal that saw Denesh Ramdin go the other way. They have also signed Sherfane Rutherford from Guyana Amazon Warriors. In addition to these two signings, they have retained Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon Russ Jaggesar and Rayad Emrit.



Exciting young prospects Joshua da Silva and Dominic Drakes round out the retentions.

The Patriots have eight spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mahesh Ramani, Patriots owner, said: “The St Kitts and Nevis Franchise extends a warm welcome to the new players joining us this year as well as to our retained core team for yet an another exciting season of the Hero CPL. This year makes it extra special with us playing at our home – Warner Park. I would like to thank all our team players, support staff and management as well as our global fan base for their continued love and support. I look forward to an amazing season in 2021.”

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS RETENTIONS DWAYNE BRAVO (FROM TKR) EVIN LEWIS FABIAN ALLEN SHERFANE RUTHERFORD (FROM GAW) SHELDON COTTRELL RAYAD EMRIT JON RUSS JAGGESAR DOMINIC DRAKES JOSHUA DA SILVA

